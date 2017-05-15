Norfolk-Treherne Alters Fire Prevention By-law

A fire prevention by-law underwent changes in the Municipality of Norfolk-Treherne.

At its last meeting, Norfolk-Treherne council approved changes to the Prevention and Control of Wildland Fire by-law. Reeve Craig Spencer points to the establishment of a Fire Prevention Committee -- which includes the Reeve and Deputy Reeve of Norfolk-Treherne, and fire chiefs from the Treherne-South Norfolk and Rathwell Fire Departments -- as the major change in the municipal legislation.

The Fire Prevention Committee can enact burning bans, streamlining the prior process which required a meeting of council.

"Rather than having council meeting to put a ban on, it's conditions are as such that it allows the two fire chiefs, plus the Reeve or Deputy, to make that decision," Spencer noted.

The new process has already been tested in Norfolk-Treherne, with the recent warmth causing multiple grass fires in early May.

"The Fire Chief made the determination to save time, money and wear on our volunteers and equipment, that we needed to put a ban on," Spencer said. "We're pleased with how the changes are working to expedite that process."