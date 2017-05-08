New Strategy Coming For Mental Health And Addictions

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen wants to develop a better mental health and addictions strategy for the province. He explains a high percentage of people who deal with mental health issues also struggle with addiction issues, yet the systems to help them are set up separately.

"They operate very much in separate paths and have a lot of different infrastructure with them as well. So we're hoping to coordinate the systems better to bring together the addictions and mental health system and also look at where we're not doing well in allowing people to access the system, to get into either the mental health or addiction system to get the help that they need."

Goertzen notes these two areas of health care are often closely linked.

"There are a lot of studies that show at least 60% of those who are dealing with issues around mental health are also dealing with addictions, that one can lead to another. So to have two separate systems not working together in the way that they should doesn't make a lot of sense, when you have people accessing both systems but in a very different way. It is important to have those two together. But how we do that is important. We want to ensure that we have experts looking at how the two systems should be working together: Where there are common links? Where do we have duplication in the system? Where do we have gaps in the system?"

The province has hired Virgo Planning and Evaluation to identify gaps, clarify needs and ways to better co-ordinate programs to improve treatment. He says it has extensive experience in designing systems to treat mental and and substance abuse issues. The report is due by the end of the year.