New Principal Picked For Langruth Elementary

A new principal has been selected for Langruth Elementary School in the Pine Creek School Division.

Steven Williams will officially step into the role for the 2017-18 school year.

"I'm very excited about the leadership position at Langruth as a principal," says Williams. "It's something I've been working toward for some time now. I've got some strong community ties in Pine Creek, I grew up in the MacGregor area and in the Pine Creek School Division, and I've spent my entire career here in Pine Creek with different schools."

"Mr. Williams has indeed done a lot of work toward this part of his career," says Superintendent Bruce Lions. "He's held a number of positions in a number of different schools in the division and had an exemplary record doing it. For the past eight years he's been at MacGregor Elementary School, and he's served as acting principal in a number of different situations."

Williams is eager to continue working with the communities in Pine Creek and Langruth and is looking forward to his new role.