New Face At Helm Of Hospital Foundation Board



The Portage District General Hospital Foundation has a new board chair. Dale Lyle says he's stepping into some fairly big shoes, noting Jim Knight was part of the board ever since the Foundation's inception thirty years ago. Lyle notes the board is planning to recognize Knight's contributions at an upcoming event which will also celebrate the organization's thirtieth anniversary. He says for the size of the Portage community it's pretty remarkable how well the fund has grown over the decades and they're certainly looking forward to what the coming years will bring.

Lyle notes one main focus of the Hospital Foundation board and their executive director is to keep raising their profile in the community. He adds they've been fortunate to have received many donations over the years to build the fund, which gives them the ability to provide some wonderful services and equipment for the hospital. Lyle says they want to continue to focus on their core discipline and fund a variety of health care initiatives for the betterment of the entire region.