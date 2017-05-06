New Face At Helm Of Hospital Foundation Board

The Portage la Prairie Fire Department responded to a handful of vehicle-related incidents throughout the day yesterday. At 8:00 a.m. firefighters were called out to the Flying J to attend to a…
The 11th annual Office Olympics were a smashing success. That's from Canadian Mental Health Association Executive Director Jordan Friesen, who says the Olympics become bigger, better and rowdier…
If you're looking for a bicycle to enjoy the great summer weather Portage is known for, this is your weekend. Tomorrow is the annual bike auction put on by the Portage Fire Department. "Tomorrow is…
Firefighters were at the scene of a car fire late this afternoon at the Midtown Motor Inn in Portage la Prairie. The fire started in the engine compartment of the vehicle and firefighters note the…
With the warmth of spring in Portage la Prairie comes a problem on the streets: more stray animals. Portage Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) chair Staci Creighton acknowledges this time of year is…
It looked to be a sell-out crowd last night for the Sharpe Sisters' performance in Portage la Prairie at First Presbyterian Church. We spoke with some of the audience, and Donna Graham was one of…
Stride Credit Union president and longtime legacy Portage Credit Union CEO Dave Omichinski is retiring. Omichinski will step aside from his role at Stride effective June 15, 2017, ending a career…
The Fort la Reine Museum 2017 season opens today, and you're in for a real treat this year with the most impressive exhibit the museum's ever presented. It's all part of the Canada 150 celebration as…
A new by-law is in place in the RM of Cartier to deal with unsightly property. Cartier council gave second and third reading to the Community Standards By-law at its last meeting. It stipulates…
The fifth annual Chance 2 Grow plant sale fundraiser is now underway. The proceeds from the plant sale support the Child and Family Services of Central Manitoba Foundation's Chance 2 Grow program,…
The Interlake Eastern RHA's Suicide Prevention Committee's been travelling through the region over the last three days, as part of Mental Health Awareness Week. They've met residents for coffee at 16…
The RM of Grahamdale's 2017 budget's received first and second reading, and has been sent to the province for review. Reeve Clifford Halaburda says there'll be a tax increase this year, with the…
Ultimate fighting in Portage la Prairie? The RCMP reports several calls have come in recently in regards to children playing rough in parks or school yards in Portage after hours. Mounties say…
The government of Manitoba made an announcement today about a plan to better assist people with access to mental health services in the province, and local services are hoping to have some input into…
Portage la Prairie chowed down its fair share of Big Macs Wednesday in support of McHappy Day. The two McDonald's locations in Portage la Prairie -- at Saskatchewan Ave., and 25th Street NW, and…