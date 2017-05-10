New Era for New Era Paints

×

"We're moving," says Ken and Linda McCulley, owners of New Era Paints in Portage la Prairie.

new era 6(R-L) Linda McCulley, Ken McCulley & Phyllis Giesbrecht (staff member)The business is experiencing a new meaning to its namesake as it comes into a new season as they relocate a little further east on Saskatchewan Avenue.

New Era has been in its current location for the past 13 years.

new era 8bCurrent showroom
"(And before that) we were beside MCC since 1984 -- that's when New Era Paints started," Ken McCulley says. "I was with Sherwin Williams before that. I've been in it a long time."

McCulley says they've thoroughly enjoyed their current location which allowed for a bright showroom, but he says their new site is equally wonderful. New Era Paints will now be located just across from the Portage Supermarket at 475 Saskatchewan Avenue East.

new era 5Current showroomHe adds the biggest change is going to be the phasing out of the Frame Shoppe. Linda McCulley says she'll really miss that part of the business.

To coincide with their move Ken says, "Moore's are putting on a Regal Sale and it is running this weekend. We will be running it next week until Thursday."

new era 1New location at 475 Saskatchewan Avenue East

