New Exhibit As Fort La Reine Opens For Season

The Fort la Reine Museum 2017 season opens today, and you're in for a real treat this year with the most impressive exhibit the museum's ever presented. It's all part of the Canada 150 celebration as well as the Museum's 50 th anniversary.

Miranda Moroz & Jack Maier demonstrating the virtual reality experience"Our new exhibit that has traveled from Quebec is Panache: Caribou and other Cervidae," says Tracey Turner, executive director and museum curator. "And it's all about the world of caribou, moose, and deer. Cervidae are the species of these animals. Of course, they're majestic creatures that exist in our Manitoba boreal forests."

She says they've never had an exhibit of this calibre. It's presented in a multi-media format with computer touch-screens, virtual reality, video projections and all kinds of touchable elements. The virtual reality setup puts you into a boreal forest in winter where caribou actually live.