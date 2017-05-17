More Cash For CPCS

Central Plains Cancer Services received another contribution this morning, as they move toward the 10th annual Challenge Walk and Run on June 10th.

Portage Mutual Insurance handed a $1000.00 cheque to Executive Director Sharilyn Knox.

Branch Manager Brian Mooney explains it's the time of year the company's able to make donations.

"We always think of Central Plains Cancer Care. We are the platinum sponsor for their Challenge Walk coming up, and this additional $1000.00, we just wanted to give to them -- not necessarily to the Walk, but so they can use it as they need."

CPCS Executive Director Sharilyn Knox is grateful.

"We just wouldn't do what we do without community support. And so organizations and businesses like Portage Mutual who stand behind us with whatever we do, we so appreciate. And we hope we continue to do the good work that they see in us, and they continue to support us."