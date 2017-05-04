Mental Health Discussed Over Coffee

The Interlake Eastern RHA's Suicide Prevention Committee's been travelling through the region over the last three days, as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

They've met residents for coffee at 16 local restaurants, with the theme "let's talk mental health -- make it your business."

Clinical Team Manager Laura Tanguay says it's the third year, and the region's embraced the idea.

"We get volunteers wanting to come back again for another year, and we also get our local businesses approaching us, after they've been involved one year," she says, "So we think that's a great sign that the businesses see value in it, and obviously their customers are attending, and they see value in it. So we are really thankful for the local businesses that have agreed to partner with us."

Tanguay believes their twofold message is being heard.

"We've got two main messages," she says, "One, we want to help reduce stigma. We've made great strides over the years, and the more that we can get out in public venues, and promote mental health and mental well-being, the better chance we have of further reducing any stigma. The other thing that we're looking to do is help people understand that help is available, and there are lots of venues."

The coffee chats wrap up in several locations tomorrow.