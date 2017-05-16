Manitoba Prepares For Pot Legalization

The provincial government is preparing for federal legislation that will legalize the recreational use of marijuana in 2018

Premier Brian Pallister says they working hard to deal with all the justice, policing, safety, health, and marketing issues related to the regulation of marijuana in an effort to safeguard its citizens

He says they even invited Anne McLellan, who led the country's task force on cannabis legalization, to speak to provincial lawmakers on the issue.

"One thing that Ms. McLellan pointed out to us was that we must expect surprises because this is completely new for Canada and it's not something we have enough research on. That really concerns me," said Pallister. "The safety of those who choose to use marijuana is important, but also the safety of those who choose not to use marijuana is just as important. I don't want any of us to lose a loved one because we're moving too quickly into an area where drivers may not be aware of the real dangers of smoking pot and driving."

McLellan has indicated that countries around the world that are interested in making similar laws are paying close attention as Canada moves toward legalization.

Under the legislation, the federal government will be in charge of making sure the country's marijuana supply is safe and secure and will license producers. The provinces will have the right to decide how the marijuana is distributed and sold, and they'll have the right to set the price.

Pallister says he's not anticipating the legalization of marijuana will result in a huge revenue stream for the province.

"Of course, it all depends on the unknown factors of how much is used and various other things, but I don't think we should be looking at a cash cow here. I wouldn't want to count on this as a source of revenue for health care because I see health care costs rising as a consequence of this too."

Canadians who want to grow their own marijuana will be limited to four plants per household.

The federal government will set a minimum age of 18 to buy marijuana, but the provinces will have the option of setting a higher age limit if they wish.