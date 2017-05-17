Lundar Arena Construction Begins

It's been talked about for some time, but now it's starting to look for real.

A new arena's being built in Lundar, and the old arena's been demolished, leaving something of a gap in the town.

RM of Coldwell Reeve Brian Sigfusson says that part of the 2.6 million dollar project went smoothly.

"We've had very good volunteer work" he says, "It didn't cost very much to take it down, there was a lot of support with different people volunteering and helping. I commend them all."

Sigfusson outlines the next step.

"The engineer lays out all the plans," he says, "He's been kind of busy, but he's hoping to be there this week, to lay out the imprint for putting the piles in, and the foundation. That's where we're at."

He adds there's now a sense of urgency to get started.

"That's why we're wanting to get going on this thing, and get the piles put in, and the foundation," he says, "Then we can have the contractor come and put the building up. (Getting the building) up and covered in probably won't take that long, but it's the finishing inside that all takes time. So I'm hoping we'll be ready by the end of October, but you never know, you can run into a snag."

Sigfusson adds while the project calls for 2.6 million dollars, their fundraising goal is 3.5 million, so they'll have a buffer, if needed.

Here's what the site looked like before demolition