LUD Of Oakville Committee May Be Dissolved

The RM of Portage la Prairie Council's looking into dissolving the Local Urban District Committee in Oakville.

The issue was brought up at this morning's Council meeting.

Reeve Kam Blight calls it an effort in frustration for the RM Council, administration, and members of the LUD Committee.

"We've had a hard time filling those positions," he says, "At every general election, we've never had enough people actually run to fill the spots on in the LUD. There's the constant effort to go out there, and try and appoint someone, find someone, encourage them to be part of it. And there have been a lot of meetings when the LUD meets, and there's not a quorum in place. So, it really makes you wonder, is it worthwhile going through that process."

Blight questions the need for an LUD in today's world.

"Technology nowadays allows information to be shared on an instant basis," he says, "Any questions, comments, or concerns can be brought forward to the municipal council, who is, ultimately, the over-all governing body of the LUD of Oakville. So administration was looking into what other municipalities were doing that have LUDs, and has found the LUDs just don't seem to be working like they used to."

Blight adds nothing's final, and the RM has to get provincial approval.