Local Non-Profits Seek Input in Mental Health and Addictions Strategy



The government of Manitoba made an announcement today about a plan to better assist people with access to mental health services in the province, and local services are hoping to have some input into that strategy. That's from Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) central region executive director Jordan Friesen.

"The province of Manitoba has awarded a contract to Virgo Planning and Evaluation to develop a mental health and addictions strategy for the province of Manitoba," he explains. "How they go about that will ultimately be determined by them. But our hope is that it will involve some consultation with a variety of stakeholders including the Regional Health Authorities, but also community-based non-profit organizations that are delivering mental health services as well."

He notes CMHA's looking forward to the strategy, and better coordination and access for the services is definitely a priority throughout Manitoba. Friesen adds he'll work with funders and partners to ensure Portagers have access to the mental health services they need. Many in this field recognize that coordination is a key area that can be improved. CMHA central region's thrilled to see the request made for this strategy. It should prove to be very beneficial to service users, says Friesen.

Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen says Virgo Planning and Evaluation is expected to develop the evidence-based mental health and addictions strategic plan, looking across the lifespan, looking at the needs of children, youth, and adults for both mental health and addictions services. The framework for the strategy and its recommendations is expected to be presented to the government by December 31.