Legion Fundraiser Sells Out

The Portage la Prairie Royal Canadian Legion Raise The Roof fundraiser Saturday night was a huge success.

The event was a sell-out, with about 137 people packing the downstairs lounge to bring in cash for a new roof on the building. The Sharpe Sisters, Johnny Dietrich, and Kicking Up Dust were on stage, in an acoustic setting, and received an enthusiastic welcome from the crowd.

It means a lot to Legion President Bob Oldford.legion roof1 may142017Bob Oldford

"Because we're going to able raise enough funds to probably put a big chunk (of money) toward the roof, and that's important," he says, "It means that we're going to be able to go ahead with our plans, get this roof done, because this will be a great support to it."

Kathy Bryce of the Sharpe Sisters says it was important for them to be part of this.

"Our dad was in World WAR II. He was a Legion member for years and years," she says, "He's passed away since, but it's just important to keep this Legion going for the veterans that are left."

Johnny Dietrich adds the Legion needs help.

"It's been all over the news, in different places," he says, "That all these little places do need help, and we heard that they need a roof, so we thought what better place to play together. And look at the crowd we got, it's a sell-out crowd, and it's for a really good cause."

Doug McInnes was one of the 137 people in the crowd, and says the support shows Portage's character.

legion roof6 may142017Doug McInnes"Portage is good for supporting good causes, and this is a good cause," he says, "The Legion will always be there, hopefully, for the veterans. It's been there for a lot of them, for sure."

The Legion's looking to raise $60,000 to $70,000 for the work. A tally from Saturday will be announced this week.

 

 

 

 

