Late Blight in Tomatoes a Concern for Potato Growers

Details
Category: Local News

Tomatoes are causing problems for potatoes in Manitoba.

Keystone Potato Producers Association (KPPA) recently gave away hundreds of blight resistant tomato plants and seeds to gardeners in Portage la Prairie and Carberry, as a way to encourage growers and garden centres to better curb the spread of the disease because of the potential harm it can cause the potato industry.

"Tomatoes can infect potatoes. They're both susceptible to late blight," said Dan Sawatzky, Manager of Keystone Potato Producers Association. "Last year we did have an early outbreak of late blight in the potato growing regions ... and it's devastating to have late blight. Depending on the strain and conditions, it can take down fields pretty quickly."

"And it can also give issues in storage if the tubers become infected," continued Sawatzky. "And again, we did see some of that last year. We had some storage losses because of late blight."

Late blight thrives in wet and humid conditions. It is a fungal spore that can spread to different plants through the air. Sawatzky said the source of the disease can be many things: seed, cull piles or even newly bought plants from garden centres. In addition to planting blight resistant strains of product, there are also chemical protectants available to prevent the spread of disease.

"That's the real reason we were giving away these tomato plants," he explained, noting it was an initiative used in Prince Edward Island to help control spread of disease in potatoes. "We want local gardeners and garden centres to try and promote the sale of resistant varieties to late blight, so it won't become an inoculate to spread to commercial potato fields."

According the Sawatzky, Manitoba's potato industry covers upwards of 65,000 acres in seed and crop production in the province. He estimated the economic spin-off value tops $1-billion annually.

"The value of the potato industry in the province is very significant,” he added. "It's very important we do what we can to protect our industry."

Late Blight in Tomatoes a Concern for Potato Growers

