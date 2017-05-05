Large Crowd for Sharpe Sisters

It looked to be a sell-out crowd last night for the Sharpe Sisters' performance in Portage la Prairie at First Presbyterian Church. We spoke with some of the audience, and Donna Graham was one of them.

Donna Graham"They're from around Portage -- all of them and they have such a large family," says Graham. "They've got such harmony that's unbelievable. We're going to probably have a sell-out, which I think will be close to 200."

Charles CliffordCharles Clifford was also present and says the brothers were singing with the sisters. He adds their harmony is what's most impressive, and he appreciates the support last night for not only the Sharpe Sisters but the First Presbyterian Church.