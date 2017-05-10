IANE Workshop Today Seeks to Open Chapter in Portage

The Interprovincial Association on Native Employment (IANE) is seeking to open a chapter in Portage la Prairie. They're kicking off the effort with a workshop for employers and other interested parties to attend. Southern Health-Santé Sud vice president René Ouellette explains.

"We're trying to get the chapter up and running in Portage through our network and through our meetings. We thought that a good workshop for some of the employers to attend would be a Walk a Mile in My Moccasins workshop," Ouellette says. "It's helping people understand what it's like to be an aboriginal person in today's society."

Regional director of recruitment and indigenous employment Holly Leost says the workshop's open to everyone and starts at 9:00 this morning at the Red River College Campus in Portage, and runs until 4:00 p.m. She adds there isn't any education about the indigenous population in our school system that's working with businesses for students at the age they currently are, and IANE wants to help.

Leost says 25 percent of our population in Portage is First Nations or Métis.

Ouellettte says IANE's comprised of volunteers and they're focusing on sharing best practices through their chapter members. He notes people who attend the workshop will get a better understanding of working with indigenous folks as well as of IANE. Ouellette says by signing up, members will be able to help build the chapter in our city. The chapter seeks to organize a brainstorm of ideas, including issues such as lessons about how to engage in a job interview, and other training sessions.

He notes, for example, the Winnipeg chapter started a Breakfast of Champions where they nominated companies and organizations that championed aboriginal employment. People from education, unions, government and businesses were given recognition for their help. It's just a means by which everyone can get together and network so they can share information and help indigenous youth acquire employment in the Portage area, says Ouellette.

Leost adds she hopes people will join them today at Red River College with registration, and check out their new IANE Facebook page as well as call her for registration at (204) 428-2756.