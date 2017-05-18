Heritage Group Reports Progress on Old CP Rail Station Repairs

The renovation and re-development of the old Canadian Pacific Railway station in Portage la Prairie is inching closer towards completion.

The station has been under renovation and closed to public use after sustaining major fire damage in a 2003 arson. All major structural repairs are complete and the focus is now on getting the station up to code and implementing plans to re-brand it as an Interpretative Centre, Portage la Prairie Heritage Inc. president Bob Jones said during the organization's Annual General Meeting at the Herman Prior Centre today.

"We've started working on the upper story of the station. We're just trying to bring it up to modern codes," Jones said. "To bring an 1893 building up to the code of 2017 is a major task. And it's a very expensive task to do. But we're progressing quite well."

Portage Mutual Insurance (PMI) made a $5,000 contribution to Portage Heritage during Thursday's AGM. Jones notes the contribution will allow many of the ongoing projects, such as sprinkler system installation and roof insulation, to be completed.

Portage Mutual Insurance Company board vice-chair Tom McCartney, left, presents a $5,000 contribution May 18, 2017, to Portage la Prairie Heritage Inc. president Bob Jones, to help along the heritage Canadian Pacific Rail Station re-development project. (photo by Matt Hermiz)

"Our company was started in this community in 1884," said PMI board vice-chair Tom McCartney, who made the contribution. "We're part of the heritage and we like to be involved in preserving heritage. And the CPR station is one of the most unique structures we have in this community."

The hope is to have the CPR station fully repaired, up to code and open for public use as an Interpretative Centre -- a place to celebrate local railroad history -- within the next year, Jones noted.

"The original intent was to dedicate the station and Interpretative Centre to the people who built the railroad and maintained it. That is still our main goal," explained Jones. "We are aiming ... to tell the story of railroads in the Portage area. We at one time had five railroads that ran through, or to, or from Portage la Prairie."

"It's a major a crossroad," continued Jones. "In addition, we have two main lines essentially on both sides of our station. So it's a real great vantage point to look for trains. There are people who come from miles away to do that."

Once completed, the centre will also feature a large model railroad display, and showcase railroad equipment, uniforms and other artifacts related to local railroad history.