Great Day For Wellness Fair In Portage

The Family Fun and Wellness Fair hosted by Shoppers Drug Mart, the Portage Community Revitalization Corporation, and Accu-Chek drew a large crowd to Heritage Square parking lot in Portage.

"We're super pleased with the turn out," says Stephanie McKim, Community Engagement Coordinator for the PCRC. "Something like this promoting health and wellness in our community is such an important piece of what makes our community stronger. So we're really excited to see so many people taking an interest in something like this, and there really is something here for everyone. We had a huge kids section set up with hoola hoops and bouncy castle. The healthy barbecue has been a real big hit as well, and we're thrilled with the response.

Pharmacist Owner of Shoppers Glen Pauch coordinated the event and felt it was a very good turn out.

"We didn't know really what to expect and then Stephanie said there was a great response through Facebook. So we ordered more food and stil ran out, so it's really gone passed our expectations and we're quite happy with the number of people that came out. I think it was great to partner with all these different organizations, but all like-minded organizations. We're all trying to make sure people are taking care of themselves and living as healthy as they can."

Both McKim and Pauch feel they could continue the event next year.