Details
Category: Local News

A community BBQ is slated for this Friday, May 26th, at the Highway Pentecostal Church on Saskatchewan Avenue. Ron Eldridge, director and founder of "Devoted To You" Ministries, says this event is free and open to everyone so that folks in Portage can come and get to know their ministry, which works with people living below the poverty line and people without an address. Eldridge notes they help folks out with clothing, food, school supplies, and whatever else they need.

He says the BBQ will feature hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, juice and soft drinks, adding he's also put in a request to have an RCMP patrol car and a Portage la Prairie fire truck on hand. Eldridge notes they're even hoping to have some live music, courtesy of a group coming in from Winnipeg. He says they're inviting everyone to come out and enjoy some free food and a really fun evening. The community BBQ runs from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday.

 

Free Community BBQ This Friday

A community BBQ is slated for this Friday, May 26th, at the Highway Pentecostal Church on Saskatchewan Avenue. Ron Eldridge, director and founder of "Devoted To You" Ministries, says this event is…

