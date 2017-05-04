Fire Destroys Home

**UPDATED**

The Office of the Fire Commissioner's investigating this morning's blaze on 8th Street Northwest in Portage la Prairie.

Several fire trucks were dispatched, along with RCMP and EMS.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, when a celing collapsed. They were taken to hospital, and are still there.

The house is the same one the fire department was called to on Monday afternoon.

There's no damage estimate yet.

We expect more information later today.

Earlier Story

An early morning fire destroyed a home in Portage la Prairie's northwest.

Firefighters were called out just after 7 o'clock, and remain at the scene, on 8th Street Northwest.

The roof of the house has collapsed inside the structure.

Fire officials say no one's been injured.

We'll update the situation when more information's available.