Fire Department Responds to Vehicle-Related Incidents

The Portage la Prairie Fire Department responded to a handful of vehicle-related incidents throughout the day yesterday.

At 8:00 a.m. firefighters were called out to the Flying J to attend to a transport truck which had potentially sprung a chemical leak. Fortunately, the incident was resolved as the leak was found to be water vapour from the condenser.

At 11:30 a.m. the call came in about a semi-trailer which had overturned at the Agrium. The trailer had been transporting anhydrous ammonia. Firefighters were on scene to help when the product was off-loaded and the truck was uprighted without incident.

In the five o'clock hour firefighters responded to a car fire at Midtown Motor Inn in Portage. The fire started in the engine compartment and the cause appeared to be mechanical. No one was injured.