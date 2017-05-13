Financial Plan Set For Norfolk Treherne

The Municipality of Norfolk Treherne council gave third reading to the financial plan this past week. Reeve Craig Spencer says he's very pleased to report that there will be no increase in the mill rate for the municipal side this year. Spencer notes they do have four school divisions within Norfolk Treherne and they vary in terms of their mill rate increases, which will be reflected on the tax bills that go out. He says by far the largest school division is Prairie Spirit, which has increased its mill rate by 2.55 percent. Spencer notes for a home in Treherne assessed at two hundred thousand dollars, the increase in property tax would be just over twenty-four dollars due to the increased school taxes for Prairie Spirit.

He adds some of the purchases reflected in the municipality's financial plan include a large dump truck with a plow which will cost approximately eighty-five thousand dollars, a new rescue truck for the Treherne fire department, and a new grader and plow at a cost of two hundred and fifty thousand dollars. Spencer says next year will be an assessment year so it's likely that they will see an increase in taxes. He notes if people get high prices when they sell their land, it does have an effect on assessments. Spencer adds he believes, however, that any mill rate increase next year should be quite reasonable.