FCM Asks For Help From Municipalities

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities has asked local governments for some funding assistance. Portage city councillor Wayne Wall says the Federation is an organization which lobbies for municipalities with other levels of government and also with bodies such as the CRTC. Wall notes the group sometimes takes issues to court and defends municipalities, but that legal fund has now run dry. He says the Federation has asked municipalities to voluntarily contribute two cents per capita, which in Portage's case comes out to a little over three hundred dollars.

Wall says council is happy to contribute, because the organization does a lot of good work for them. He adds three members of the Portage city council will be attending the Federation's conference in Ottawa this June and will get a chance to talk to a number of federal politicians at that time.