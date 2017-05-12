Early Morning Semi Fire on Highway 1

Portage la Prairie fire deparment firefighters extinguished a transport truck fire on the Trans-Canada Highway early this morning.

A fire department spokesperson says a call came in around 4:30 a.m. of a semi truck's flat deck up in flames on the eastbound lanes of Highway 1, just west of Highway 16. Fire officials say it's not clear what caused the blaze, but it appeared to spread from the back wheels across the deck, before scorching scissor lifts on the truck.

Damage estimates to the semi were $15,000. No one was injured.