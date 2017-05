Portage la Prairie firefighters, EMS, and RCMP were called out just before 7 this morning, after a report came in about a traffic mishap in the city.

It happened at the corner of 8th Street Northwest and 5th Avenue.

A fire official tells us one vehicle t-boned the other.

Two men were behind the wheels, and they were the only people involved.

There were no injuries, and one vehicle was towed away.

An investigation's under way.