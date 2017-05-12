Driver Transported To Hospital After Crash Outside Portage

×

At approximately 3:15 this afternoon a 911 call was received reporting a two vehicle collision at Hwy #1 and Hwy #16 just outside of Portage la Prairie.

One Eastbound lane of highway #1 was blocked due to the collision. One driver was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Traffic was directed around the incident until both vehicles were towed.

Fire Department, RCMP and EMS were on scene.

MAY 12 CRASH 2A couple of photos from the crash. (Submitted photos)

