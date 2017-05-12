Driver Transported To Hospital After Crash Outside Portage

At approximately 3:15 this afternoon a 911 call was received reporting a two vehicle collision at Hwy #1 and Hwy #16 just outside of Portage la Prairie.



One Eastbound lane of highway #1 was blocked due to the collision. One driver was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Traffic was directed around the incident until both vehicles were towed.



Fire Department, RCMP and EMS were on scene.

A couple of photos from the crash. (Submitted photos)