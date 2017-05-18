"Diversifying's the Key" says Bryson's Owner After 40 Years

×

Splash Island Waterpark Opening Soon!

Splash Island Waterpark opens for the seasn June 2nd.  For more information and pool schedules, click here!

Diversifying's the key. That's from Bryson's Gift and Convenience owner Tony Bryson, explaining how his family has successfully maintained the business for forty years.

tony brysons 40th 2Tony Bryson"It's kind of surreal," he says. "I'm surprised it's been 40 years. It's gone by kind of fast. It's been quite a ride, I guess. My dad bought it from an older gentleman in 1977. At the time it was a full grocery store. He was a butcher so he took a liking to my dad who was also a butcher. So, when the time came he offered to purchase to my father."

Bryson says it was originally called M&M's and his dad changed it to Midtown Market. The store evolved from a meat market and grocery store to a magazine go-to-shop, with movies to rent and an arcade. Eventually, it became what it is today. Bryson adds if his father hadn't been willing to change with the times, the shop would have gone under in the first five years.

He says people would request something and the store would add it. When the arcade was put in, many of the youth who are now between 30 and 40 years old will recall their time spent playing video games there. It was an ideal location because it was so close to the school. One-third of the store used for movies turned into a giftware section at Tony's suggestion. Bryson says his dad enjoyed that change until 2010 when he retired. Tony's wife and himself ran the store it ever since.

In the early 90's the roof needed a $50,000 repair, and his dad said he'd rather spend money to make more and not just repair a roof. So, the building was renovated to include some suites. Looking back, Bryson says it was a wise decision seeing as it actually included an investment for life. 

It was around this time of year when it was first purchased those 40 years back. Celebration plans are in store for the summer, but the present's a bit too hectic with family and children in soccer as well as school.

brysons 40th 320th Anniversary newspaper articleTony proudly shows a newspaper article from their 20-year milestone when the local paper made a front page story entitled "Surviving in a Changing World," noting it was the first thing he thought of when asked for this interview. The paper's dated March 1, 1997. Page 12 showed the write-up describing the store's survival over 20 years of change. Tony notes his dad was always proud of the article. 

brysons 40th 220th Anniversary headlinesHe adds, "I want to thank the people of Portage and surrounding area for their support over the years. Without you guys, it wouldn't be possible and we wouldn;t be here today. Thank you very much. And hopefully one of my family members takes over and we have another 40 years in the family."

 

 

