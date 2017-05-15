Distracted Driving Up in Manitoba

More Manitobans are being caught distracted driving.

During Manitoba Public Insurance's Distracted Driving Program in April, 310 tickets for distracted driving were handed out. That's 135 more than April 2016, when 175 people were caught.

MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley says one in four fatalities are related to distracted driving, and notes 2016 had the highest number of road fatalities in the province in the past decade.

"Distracted driving takes on a number of forms," Smiley says. "Typically, you think of people who are texting while driving, or using their cellphone while driving. Those are two forms of distracted driving, but other forms take place, (such as) if you're fidgeting around with your radio or having an animated conversation with a passenger, or if you're spending too much time looking out the windows instead of focusing on the road ahead of you."

RCMP Traffic Services teamed up with MPI for the 2017 Distracted Driving programs, patrolling several areas of the province and handing out tickets to those who couldn't leave their phone alone while driving.