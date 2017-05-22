Disaster Financial Assistance For Westlake-Gladstone

Disaster Financial Assistance has been announced for Westlake-Gladstone.

"Our flood damages will be partly, the greater part, paid for by the provincial and federal governments, I'm just not sure how much," says Mayor David Single. "I've been so busy lately I'm thinking it was close to $100,000 (needed) but I don't have the number in my head."

Single says they did have some road closures for a while but nothing was as serious as it has been in previous years.

"It's going to be something like 80 per cent coverage but I don't have the actual number on hand. The lake is still very high, though, it's at about 814 feet above sea level, so the potential is still there for some problems if there was the wrong wind. We'd like to see it stay between 810 and 812 to be safe."

Single adds the municipality wasn't on the lake before, and they've been dealing with the issue for some time now.

"The potential for problems is still there, and yes the diversion has slowed down considerable, but the North end is still going full blast. It's probably going to go up a little bit, but not a lot, but if we could have a big rain it could change things in a hurry."

We'll have more on the issue when information becomes available.