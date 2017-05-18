Construction On 5th Avenue East In Portage

Last night Child and Family Services of Central Manitoba held a special event for people considering the idea of fostering a child out of their homes. "It's a foster family information night,” says…
Central Plains Cancer Services received another contribution this morning, as they move toward the 10th annual Challenge Walk and Run on June 10th. Portage Mutual Insurance handed a $1000.00 cheque…
Tomatoes are causing problems for potatoes in Manitoba. Keystone Potato Producers Association (KPPA) recently gave away hundreds of blight resistant tomato plants and seeds to gardeners in Portage la…
Construction is starting on a major infrastructure project in the RM of Cartier. Within the next week, Eagle Eye Construction will begin installing over 40 miles of water lines that will supply 45…
Expect to see more police officers patrolling roads this week, as the RCMP says it plans to increase traffic enforcement as part of Canada Road Safety Week. Road collisions in Manitoba have claimed…
The interim leader of the Conservative party received a series of tributes yesterday in Ottawa at the House of Commons. Rona Ambrose is leaving federal politics, and Portage-Lisgar MP and opposition…
The Portage la Prairie Fire Department's been dealing with an increase in fires in BFI bins in the city. Deputy Fire Chief Dave Holmes says there have been five or six as of the last few days. He…
It's been talked about for some time, but now it's starting to look for real. A new arena's being built in Lundar, and the old arena's been demolished, leaving something of a gap in the town. RM of…
A new principal has been selected for Langruth Elementary School in the Pine Creek School Division. Steven Williams will officially step into the role for the 2017-18 school year. "I'm very excited…
The Portage Learning and Literacy Centre presented at today's Portage Rotary Club luncheon. "Under my area of expertise it's the mature 12 diploma program and the literacy program," says Caroline…
Portage Regional Economic Development (PRED) is leading efforts to establish a new ad-hoc tourism and marketing committee. During Portage la Prairie city council's committee meeting May 8, PRED…
Some talented Portage la Prairie young people won some awards recently and are now going on to a larger field of competition at the end of this month. "We had the Prairie Sounds Music Festival in…
The circus is coming to town! Alvin Allard (submitted photo)Khartum Shriners Chief Rabban and 2017 circus chairman Alvin Allard says it all takes place here in Portage la Prairie tomorrow in Stride…
Portage la Prairie RCMP is reminding about proper and legal use of off road vehicles after receiving several reports of operation on public property. Police say in a release, officers were called to…
The provincial government is preparing for federal legislation that will legalize the recreational use of marijuana in 2018 Premier Brian Pallister says they working hard to deal with all the…