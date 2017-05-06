Compost Waste Site Available To Portagers



Portage residents are being encouraged to take advantage of the city's compost waste site. Councillor Melissa Draycott says the site is open all year round, noting the area is just south of the Operations Department in the north end. Draycott says if you're mowing the grass or raking up leaves you can put that waste into your truck or trailer and drive it over to the compost site. She notes they do ask that you don't put any plastic bags or other garbage into the site, so the city can turn all of the compost into soil which is then made available to the citizens of Portage. Draycott adds if you're looking for soil to fill flowerpots or do some infill in your yard, you can always go over with your truck and pick up some soil as well.

She says the tree disposal site is located by the Water Pollution Control facility on River Road, noting that area is just for tree trimmings and is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Draycott says the city would again ask residents to make sure there's no garbage deposited there and that your tree trimmings are less than two meters long, just so they can move things around and dispose of them properly.