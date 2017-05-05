Community Standards By-law in Cartier

A new by-law is in place in the RM of Cartier to deal with unsightly property.

Cartier council gave second and third reading to the Community Standards By-law at its last meeting. It stipulates residents can be fined up to $500 for visible detriments to the neighbourhood, such as: derelict vehicles, unsightly property, noxious weeds and conditions that might be conducive to road infestations.

“There are definitions of those (offences) and how the municipality would deal with the complaint process outlined in the by-law,” said Cartier Reeve Dale Fossay. “It's not a major problem in the RM of Cartier. But when situations arise when we have to encourage people to clean up their property, we need a by-law to follow.”

Fossay notes the fine schedule listed in the by-law would only be utilized as a last resort, in cases where a chronic offender refused to comply.