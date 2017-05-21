Colourful Ramps Improve Accessibility in Carman's Downtown

About a dozen businesses in downtown Carman have improved accessibility thanks to Winkler manufacturer, S.W.M.. The colourful ramps were installed Thursday morning by S.W.M. staff The company partnered with the StopGap Foundation in Toronto to build ramps free-of-charge for shops that have a one-step storefront.

"Every year, at the end of April, we have a safety week where we promote activities with our employees that have to do with safety and the environment," explained spokesperson Denis Magotiaux, adding "This year we thought we would do the StopGap ramp project."

The idea was taken to S.W.M. management which gave the okay to move forward. Magotiaux explains that from there, they conducted a survey of Carman and spoke with business owners and discovered which storefronts could use the ramps.

We asked Magotiaux why S.W.M. selected Carman as the benefiting community.

"Our head office is in Winkler but our processing facility is just two miles south of Carman so most of the employees either live in Carman or (around the area), so we thought this was a chance to give back."

StopGap projects have taken place across Canada except in Manitoba and Saskatchewan and Magotiaux says these Carman ramps are the first in Manitoba. He hopes others will be inspired to provide some in other communities as well. S.W.M. ended up building thirteen ramps and presenting them to fourteen businesses throughout town.

One of those shops was Carman Floralfun and Handmade and owner Tonya Brake says this opportunity couldn't have come at a better time.



"The week before (S.W.M.) had approached me I had several older people from the community come and say 'You need to have better access', so I started looking for something to make at home and then magically (S.W.M.) walked through the door and this was a huge, awesome opportunity."

Brake is excited to have people come into the shop that haven't ever been there before because they couldn't get past the step at the front door.

Lindsey Hetherington with Carman Vision Services agrees that this program was a great opportunity and says new, bright-blue ramp replaces an older one that was hard for clients to see. She adds being accessible to all people means everything for the business.

"Our patients are about sixty to sixty-five percent seniors so (it's) highly valuable to have great access to our building for them."