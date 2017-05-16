City Council Mulls Accommodation Levy Request

Portage Regional Economic Development (PRED) is leading efforts to establish a new ad-hoc tourism and marketing committee.

During Portage la Prairie city council's committee meeting May 8, PRED executive director Vern May asked council to consider allocating funding to the would-be committee of up to $50,000 per year over a five-year period from the city's accommodation tax levy.

PRED's report to council highlights 50 per cent of the accommodation levy is intended for marketing and economic development.

“Tourism, I think largely in rural Manitoba is undervalued,” May explained. “The challenge is, that a lot of the marketing we need to do as a community to attract people to want to come live here, work here or start businesses here, is very similar to what we need to do on the tourism end of things.”

“We need people to get excited about Portage la Prairie. Both the city and the RM,” continued May. “We've got a quick win opportunity here by starting with tourism marketing that translates into business development and immigration.”

A similar proposal to allow the new committee access to accommodation levy reserves was also presented to RM of Portage la Prairie council recently, but May notes the RM's resolution in regards to the tax is different than the city's. It is tied specifically to economic development.

PRED's report explains a Tourism Advisory Committee (TAC) that explored marketing initiatives used to be recognized by city council, but lack of funding to action projects eventually led to the demise of the working group.

The new committee would be tasked with developing a five-year tourism and marketing strategy to better attract visitors to the city and RM of Portage la Prairie. Development and placement of billboards, implementation of improved signage and updating trade show and marketing materials are some ends outlined.

“When we construct that committee we'll look at representatives from some of the key organizations in the community,” May noted. “As well as reaching out to the people that are paying the tax to say, 'does this make sense to you? Do this add value to you business? Can you agree with where we're going?'”

PRED's executive director would chair the new ad-hoc committee. PRED's report to council outlines other community stakeholders suggested to comprise the committee, including: Fort la Reine Museum, Portage Regional Recreation Association, Portage and District Chamber of Commerce, Southport, Portage Industrial Exhibition Association, R.M., stakeholder, Arrowhead Development Corp., or Long Plain First Nation and Portage la Prairie city council.

The proposal will be voted on at city council's next meeting.