City Council Mulls Accommodation Levy Request

×

The Shrine Circus Returns to Stride Place

Enjoy the excitement of Shrine Circus, Wednesday, May 17!  Get your tickets today!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Portage Regional Economic Development (PRED) is leading efforts to establish a new ad-hoc tourism and marketing committee.

During Portage la Prairie city council's committee meeting May 8, PRED executive director Vern May asked council to consider allocating funding to the would-be committee of up to $50,000 per year over a five-year period from the city's accommodation tax levy.

PRED's report to council highlights 50 per cent of the accommodation levy is intended for marketing and economic development.

“Tourism, I think largely in rural Manitoba is undervalued,” May explained. “The challenge is, that a lot of the marketing we need to do as a community to attract people to want to come live here, work here or start businesses here, is very similar to what we need to do on the tourism end of things.”

“We need people to get excited about Portage la Prairie. Both the city and the RM,” continued May. “We've got a quick win opportunity here by starting with tourism marketing that translates into business development and immigration.”

A similar proposal to allow the new committee access to accommodation levy reserves was also presented to RM of Portage la Prairie council recently, but May notes the RM's resolution in regards to the tax is different than the city's. It is tied specifically to economic development.

PRED's report explains a Tourism Advisory Committee (TAC) that explored marketing initiatives used to be recognized by city council, but lack of funding to action projects eventually led to the demise of the working group.

The new committee would be tasked with developing a five-year tourism and marketing strategy to better attract visitors to the city and RM of Portage la Prairie. Development and placement of billboards, implementation of improved signage and updating trade show and marketing materials are some ends outlined.

“When we construct that committee we'll look at representatives from some of the key organizations in the community,” May noted. “As well as reaching out to the people that are paying the tax to say, 'does this make sense to you? Do this add value to you business? Can you agree with where we're going?'”

PRED's executive director would chair the new ad-hoc committee. PRED's report to council outlines other community stakeholders suggested to comprise the committee, including: Fort la Reine Museum, Portage Regional Recreation Association, Portage and District Chamber of Commerce, Southport, Portage Industrial Exhibition Association, R.M., stakeholder, Arrowhead Development Corp., or Long Plain First Nation and Portage la Prairie city council.

The proposal will be voted on at city council's next meeting.

×

The Shrine Circus Returns to Stride Place

Enjoy the excitement of Shrine Circus, Wednesday, May 17!  Get your tickets today!

More Local News

City Council Mulls Accommodation Levy Request

Portage Regional Economic Development (PRED) is leading efforts to establish a new ad-hoc tourism and marketing committee. During Portage la Prairie city council's committee meeting May 8, PRED…

Portage Talent Heading to Provincial Competition

Some talented Portage la Prairie young people won some awards recently and are now going on to a larger field of competition at the end of this month. "We had the Prairie Sounds Music Festival in…

The Circus is Coming to Town!

The circus is coming to town! Alvin Allard (submitted photo)Khartum Shriners Chief Rabban and 2017 circus chairman Alvin Allard says it all takes place here in Portage la Prairie tomorrow in Stride…

RCMP Reports Illegal Off Road Vehicle Use

Portage la Prairie RCMP is reminding about proper and legal use of off road vehicles after receiving several reports of operation on public property. Police say in a release, officers were called to…

Manitoba Prepares For Pot Legalization

The provincial government is preparing for federal legislation that will legalize the recreational use of marijuana in 2018 Premier Brian Pallister says they working hard to deal with all the…

RM of Armstrong Helps Fund Community Initiatives

The RM of Armstrong has put some money in their budget this year to be used to help out the small community clubs in the RM. Reeve Jack Cruise explains this is something new the RM is doing this year…

Waste Disposal Changes Coming to RM of Victoria

The Holland Waste Disposal Grounds are getting to the point of full capacity. RM of Victoria reeve Harold Purkess explains. "We've been having some issues with the Environment Department over our…

Norfolk-Treherne Alters Fire Prevention By-law

A fire prevention by-law underwent changes in the Municipality of Norfolk-Treherne. At its last meeting, Norfolk-Treherne council approved changes to the Prevention and Control of Wildland Fire…

Distracted Driving Up in Manitoba

More Manitobans are being caught distracted driving. During Manitoba Public Insurance's Distracted Driving Program in April, 310 tickets for distracted driving were handed out. That's 135 more than…

Crowds Swarm to Narcisse Snake Dens

The Interlake region of Manitoba has the largest population of snakes in the world, and the snake dens park at Narcisse was crowded with visitors who wanted to catch a glimpse of the red-sided garter…

Rail Crossing Upgrades Coming Near Fortier

An uncontrolled railway crossing in the RM of Portage la Prairie's in line for some safety upgrades next year. It's not far from Fortier, and Reeve Kam Blight says Transport Canada feels it needs…

CMHA to Host Youth Homelessness Forum

CMHA Central will be hosting a forum on youth homelessness on Friday, May 19th at Stride Place. Canadian Mental Health Association Central Region Executive Director Jordan Friesen explains the forum…

Early Morning Mishap In Portage

Portage la Prairie firefighters, EMS, and RCMP were called out just before 7 this morning, after a report came in about a traffic mishap in the city. It happened at the corner of 8th Street Northwest…

Portage Live Is Live Today

Today sees the launch of another way for you to connect with your community. The Portage Live app's now available for Android and Apple devices, so you can access even more through your phone or…

School Board Hears From Mental Health Facilitator

The Portage la Prairie school board heard from the Divisional Mental Health Facilitator at their recent meeting. Dana Geisel has been in the position for almost a full school year now and says the…

Legion Fundraiser Sells Out

The Portage la Prairie Royal Canadian Legion Raise The Roof fundraiser Saturday night was a huge success. The event was a sell-out, with about 137 people packing the downstairs lounge to bring in…

RM Of Victoria Puts New Budget In Place

The RM of Victoria council has passed the 2017 budget. Reeve Harold Purkess says they're going to end up with approximately a 3.1 percent average increase in property taxes---not including any school…

Secure Loads On Your Way To The Landfill

Residents in the city of Portage la Prairie are being reminded to secure their loads when taking trash to the landfill. City councillor Wayne Wall says it's important to take the time to ensure that…

Bike Tips to Keep in Mind

Bicycle season's here and some people are already cycling through our streets in Portage la Prairie. Portage Community Bicycle Repair Shop (or the Greasy Chain) coordinator Ian Wassink has some tips.…

Great Day For Wellness Fair In Portage

The Family Fun and Wellness Fair hosted by Shoppers Drug Mart, the Portage Community Revitalization Corporation, and Accu-Chek drew a large crowd to Heritage Square parking lot in Portage. "We're…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Login