Charlene Ward Murder Case Sees Daughter Released

An arrest has been made in connection with a Portage la Prairie murder cold case. The RCMP Historical Case Unit arrested a 30-year-old female in MacGregor this morning in connection with the slaying…
Farmers' minds are focused on seeding this week, and there are some weather conditions they're keeping an eye out for. MacGregor's Emeline Farms Limited owner Curtis Sims tells us how he's…
Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the province will move ahead self-regulation for paramedics. He released a report Wednesday on how this can be achieved. Goertzen says it's important to develop a…
Portage Community Revitalization Corporation (PCRC) is resuming its Revitalize Portage! grant program. The program was on pause since February 2017, pending a review of the Neighbourhoods Alive…
"We're moving," says Ken and Linda McCulley, owners of New Era Paints in Portage la Prairie. (R-L) Linda McCulley, Ken McCulley & Phyllis Giesbrecht (staff member)The business is experiencing a new…
The city of Portage la Prairie's 2017 Pavement Program tender process is bringing the 'Buy Local' debate back to the forefront of council. In its committee meeting Monday, council discussed tender…
The Interprovincial Association on Native Employment (IANE) is seeking to open a chapter in Portage la Prairie. They're kicking off the effort with a workshop for employers and other interested…
The final main stage performance is this weekend at the Glesby Centre in Portage la Prairie. Kevin Roy and the Whisky Jack Band will be wrapping up the concert season and tickets are still available.…
"The new name will be the Greasy Chain." That was from Portage Community Bicycle Repair Shop coordinator Ian Wassink. The shop went into operation last year as a project with the Portage Active…
The RM of Portage la Prairie Council's awarded the tender for the Oakville lagoon expansion. It goes to Edie Construction, for just over $294,000, cost-shared evenly between the municipality,…
Portage la Prairie and area photographers captured stunning frames in the ninth annual Wild Prairie Crocus Photo contest. Contest organizers announced winners at the annual Crocus Festival in Arden,…
The RM of Cartier passed its 2017 Financial Plan at a special meeting of council Monday. Reeve Dale Fossay says councillors signed off on the $4.25-million budget as presented at a public meeting…
The fishing industry's looking good for the RM of St. Laurent. Reeve Cheryl Smith says it's not only because of Community Development First's (CDF) recently-announced plans for a new massive plant.…
There will soon be more space to get your tan on at Portage la Prairie's outdoor waterpark. At its meeting Monday night, Portage city council approved a request from Portage Regional Recreation…
The town of Stonewall's looking toward some major upgrades to its lagoon, to the tune of 4.6 million dollars. Mayor Lockie McLean tells us they had a financial plan in place for the town to cover…