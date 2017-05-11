Charlene Ward Murder Case Sees Daughter Released

The RCMP made an arrest yesterday in connection with the November 2007 slaying of 46-year-old Charlene Ward in Portage la Prairie.

Her 30-year-old daughter Britney Lake was taken into custody in MacGregor, and was released today with no charges.

Reports say a tip came in that prompted the arrest, but the police aren't saying if they believe there's a connection between Lake and her mother's death.