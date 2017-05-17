Cartier Rural Water Line Work To Begin

Construction is starting on a major infrastructure project in the RM of Cartier.

Within the next week, Eagle Eye Construction will begin installing over 40 miles of water lines that will supply 45 rural homes to the west of St. Eustache. The $3-million dollar job is being 50 per cent funded by the federal government, with the provincial government and municipality each cover 25 per cent of costs.

RM of Cartier Reeve Dale Fossay expects it will take between 65-70 working days to complete the rural water line installation.

"(The contractor) has three crews working on installing and fusing pipes to people's homes," Fossay said. "He expects it to move along fairly quickly, as soon as the ditch bottoms dry up."

The Cartier Regional Water Plant will be the supply source for the new connections.

