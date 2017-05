The Portage la Prairie Fire Department responded to a car fire at about 11:30 this morning.

A car quickly erupted into flames in front of a house on fifth avenue in between 2nd and 3rd street northwest. The Fire Department was there in a flash and quickly extinguished the blaze.

The Fire Department making sure the everything has been put out. (Photo by Aaron Wilgosh)

There's no word on how the fire started.