By-law Changes in Stonewall

Stonewall's officially made a change to their zoning by-law after giving third and final reading a short while ago.

"It's a by-law that hasn't been updated for a quarter-century and there were a lot of changes to bring it into today's world," says Mayor Lockie McLean. "One change, in particular, we're very happy with is how we changed the type of occupancy for people that may need assisted living from being one that was a conditional use, to one that's permitted."

McLean says they change it partially in response to a hearing they had in 2015.

"We had to have a hearing to go through the conditional use process, and you could see the pain that it put families through to have one of their family members live in a home that's assisted living, and we said we'd never let that happen again."

The major amendment in council's mind was making sure the assisted living is permitted use and people don't have to go through the rigmarole.