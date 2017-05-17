×

The Shrine Circus Returns to Stride Place

Enjoy the excitement of Shrine Circus, Wednesday, May 17!  Get your tickets today!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The Portage la Prairie Fire Department's been dealing with an increase in fires in BFI bins in the city.

Deputy Fire Chief Dave Holmes says there have been five or six as of the last few days. He urges anyone with that kind of bin to take steps to limit the opportunity.bfi fires dave holmes may162017Deputy Fire Chief Dave Holmes

"Ensure that bins are locked, whenever possible. That should deter some of the problems. Keeping bins a safe distance away from buildings, where they're not going to cause any undue fire hazards. Ensure that they're regularly dumped. If there's a pile of combustibles in that bin, it's opportunity seen, opportunity taken, sometimes."

Holmes acknowledges most BFI bin fires aren't significant, but the fire department doesn't treat them that way.

"We look at each and every call as a potential for danger for harm to the public, to buildings, and to our firefighters. So every call that we respond to, we treat it with the respect we need to treat it with, and we respond and act appropriately."

He recommends homeowners take precautions around their property as well.

"Whether it's in your yard, around your home, your garage, your shops, or in the commercial, business areas, we want to keep those combustibles tidied up. Don't allow them to build up."

×

The Shrine Circus Returns to Stride Place

Enjoy the excitement of Shrine Circus, Wednesday, May 17!  Get your tickets today!

More Local News

Lundar Arena Construction Begins

It's been talked about for some time, but now it's starting to look for real. A new arena's being built in Lundar, and the old arena's been demolished, leaving something of a gap in the town. RM of…

Bin Fires Increase In Portage

The Portage la Prairie Fire Department's been dealing with an increase in fires in BFI bins in the city. Deputy Fire Chief Dave Holmes says there have been five or six as of the last few days. He…

New Principal Picked For Langruth Elementary

A new principal has been selected for Langruth Elementary School in the Pine Creek School Division. Steven Williams will officially step into the role for the 2017-18 school year. "I'm very excited…

Portage Learning and Literacy Centre's Many Services

The Portage Learning and Literacy Centre presented at today's Portage Rotary Club luncheon. "Under my area of expertise it's the mature 12 diploma program and the literacy program," says Caroline…

City Council Mulls Accommodation Levy Request

Portage Regional Economic Development (PRED) is leading efforts to establish a new ad-hoc tourism and marketing committee. During Portage la Prairie city council's committee meeting May 8, PRED…

Portage Talent Heading to Provincial Competition

Some talented Portage la Prairie young people won some awards recently and are now going on to a larger field of competition at the end of this month. "We had the Prairie Sounds Music Festival in…

The Circus is Coming to Town!

The circus is coming to town! Alvin Allard (submitted photo)Khartum Shriners Chief Rabban and 2017 circus chairman Alvin Allard says it all takes place here in Portage la Prairie tomorrow in Stride…

RCMP Reports Illegal Off Road Vehicle Use

Portage la Prairie RCMP is reminding about proper and legal use of off road vehicles after receiving several reports of operation on public property. Police say in a release, officers were called to…

Manitoba Prepares For Pot Legalization

The provincial government is preparing for federal legislation that will legalize the recreational use of marijuana in 2018 Premier Brian Pallister says they working hard to deal with all the…

RM of Armstrong Helps Fund Community Initiatives

The RM of Armstrong has put some money in their budget this year to be used to help out the small community clubs in the RM. Reeve Jack Cruise explains this is something new the RM is doing this year…

Waste Disposal Changes Coming to RM of Victoria

The Holland Waste Disposal Grounds are getting to the point of full capacity. RM of Victoria reeve Harold Purkess explains. "We've been having some issues with the Environment Department over our…

Norfolk-Treherne Alters Fire Prevention By-law

A fire prevention by-law underwent changes in the Municipality of Norfolk-Treherne. At its last meeting, Norfolk-Treherne council approved changes to the Prevention and Control of Wildland Fire…

Distracted Driving Up in Manitoba

More Manitobans are being caught distracted driving. During Manitoba Public Insurance's Distracted Driving Program in April, 310 tickets for distracted driving were handed out. That's 135 more than…

Crowds Swarm to Narcisse Snake Dens

The Interlake region of Manitoba has the largest population of snakes in the world, and the snake dens park at Narcisse was crowded with visitors who wanted to catch a glimpse of the red-sided garter…

Rail Crossing Upgrades Coming Near Fortier

An uncontrolled railway crossing in the RM of Portage la Prairie's in line for some safety upgrades next year. It's not far from Fortier, and Reeve Kam Blight says Transport Canada feels it needs…

CMHA to Host Youth Homelessness Forum

CMHA Central will be hosting a forum on youth homelessness on Friday, May 19th at Stride Place. Canadian Mental Health Association Central Region Executive Director Jordan Friesen explains the forum…

Early Morning Mishap In Portage

Portage la Prairie firefighters, EMS, and RCMP were called out just before 7 this morning, after a report came in about a traffic mishap in the city. It happened at the corner of 8th Street Northwest…

Portage Live Is Live Today

Today sees the launch of another way for you to connect with your community. The Portage Live app's now available for Android and Apple devices, so you can access even more through your phone or…

School Board Hears From Mental Health Facilitator

The Portage la Prairie school board heard from the Divisional Mental Health Facilitator at their recent meeting. Dana Geisel has been in the position for almost a full school year now and says the…

Legion Fundraiser Sells Out

The Portage la Prairie Royal Canadian Legion Raise The Roof fundraiser Saturday night was a huge success. The event was a sell-out, with about 137 people packing the downstairs lounge to bring in…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Login