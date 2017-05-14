×

The Shrine Circus Returns to Stride Place

Enjoy the excitement of Shrine Circus, Wednesday, May 17!  Get your tickets today!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Bicycle season's here and some people are already cycling through our streets in Portage la Prairie. Portage Community Bicycle Repair Shop (or the Greasy Chain) coordinator Ian Wassink has some tips.

"Folks are taking their bikes out of the garage and riding them for the the first after winter," says Wassink. "Do take them out. Make sure everything is there on your bike that you need including your pedals. Make sure your brakes are working properly. Just give it a little test. Ride it up and down your driveway and make sure your brakes still work."

He adds you should ensure nothing's loose or hanging that shouldn't be, and pump up your tires. The pressure capacity is indicated on the sidewall of the tire and it's usually between 40 and 65 PSI.

Since May 2013 people under the age of 18 are required by law to wear a helmet when riding a bike or riding in anything towed by a bicycle.

×

The Shrine Circus Returns to Stride Place

Enjoy the excitement of Shrine Circus, Wednesday, May 17!  Get your tickets today!

More Local News

Bike Tips to Keep in Mind

Bicycle season's here and some people are already cycling through our streets in Portage la Prairie. Portage Community Bicycle Repair Shop (or the Greasy Chain) coordinator Ian Wassink has some tips.…

Great Day For Wellness Fair In Portage

The Family Fun and Wellness Fair hosted by Shoppers Drug Mart, the Portage Community Revitalization Corporation, and Accu-Chek drew a large crowd to Heritage Square parking lot in Portage. "We're…

Kathy McPhail Looks Back

After ten years of being CEO for Southern Health-Santé Sud, Kathy McPhail retired from the position at the end of April. She reflects on her time in the position, noting she remembers when she moved…

Kevin Roy and the Whisky Jack Band

Kevin Roy and the Whisky Jack Band finished off the concert season in style last night at the Glesby Centre in Portage la Prairie. "I really enjoyed it," says Marlene Reisner, who attended the show.…

War Amps Offers Programs for Child Amputees

The War Amps of Canada offers a special program for child amputees, known as the CHAMP Program. Safety Events Coordinator James Jordan explains more. "Whether you were born with an amputation; so,…

FCM Asks For Help From Municipalities

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities has asked local governments for some funding assistance. Portage city councillor Wayne Wall says the Federation is an organization which lobbies for…

Stonewall CAO Leaving Position

Doreen Steg will be departing her position as Chief Administrative Officer for the town of Stonewall. Mayor Lockie McLean says they're thankful to have had her as CAO and Assistant CAO over the past…

Time To Remember Boating Safety

It's that time of year again when boating enthusiasts are eager to hit the water and either ride a wave, catch a fish, or just enjoy a day out on the water. It's important to be safe while on the…

Fire Department Responds to Grass Fires

The Portage Fire Department responded to two grass fires yesterday. They first one was a grass and marsh fire near St. Ambroise along the 430 highway, while the other was by the tracks at Road 19 W…

Financial Plan Set For Norfolk Treherne

The Municipality of Norfolk Treherne council gave third reading to the financial plan this past week. Reeve Craig Spencer says he's very pleased to report that there will be no increase in the mill…

Portage Mutual Happy To Help Fort La Reine Museum

Fort la Reine Museum received a boost last week. Portage Mutual Insurance stepped up and handed over a generous $5,000 to the Museum. "We it's something we've been interested in for many years," says…

City Plans Aggressive Paving Schedule

While council has yet to sign off on who exactly will complete the city's 2017 pavement program, Transportation Committee chair Melissa Draycott says there's a lot of great projects lined up for the…

Safety Urged As Fishing Season Starts Saturday

Fishing season opens Saturday and that's prompted some reminders from the Lifesaving Society - Manitoba Branch. Operations Manager Kevin Tordiffe says it's imperative that anglers wear life jackets…

Driver Transported To Hospital After Crash Outside Portage

At approximately 3:15 this afternoon a 911 call was received reporting a two vehicle collision at Hwy #1 and Hwy #16 just outside of Portage la Prairie. One Eastbound lane of highway #1 was blocked…

8 Buildings Recognized By Portage Heritage Committee

Eight buildings in Portage la Prairie were awarded heritage certificates at Fort La Reine Friday in Portage la Prairie. Members of the Heritage Advisory Committee to Council, along with Portage la…

International Nurses Day

On this anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birthday, May 12th, the world's honouring International Nurses Day. Southport's Assiniboine Community College nursing student Mary Hildebrand hails from…

Accident at 5th Street SW and Countess

At 8:00 a.m. this morning an accident occurred at 5th Street SW and Countess Avenue in Portage la Prairie involving a Ford Focus and Chevrolet pickup. RCMP, firefighters, and EMS were on the scene.…

Car Fire In Portage

The Portage la Prairie Fire Department responded to a car fire at about 11:30 this morning. A car quickly erupted into flames in front of a house on fifth avenue in between 2nd and 3rd street…

PCI's Social Justice Committee Helps Emergency Asylum Housing

The Social Justice group at Portage Collegiate held its annual coffee house last night in efforts to raise money for the emergency asylum housing fund. Grade 12 student Haley Morisseau's been in…

30th Celebrate the Arts Gala Sells Out

The 30th annual Celebrate the Arts Gala put on by Portage District and Arts Centre (PDAC) took place last night at the William Glesby Centre, and was a sold-out event. Lee Beaton"People are just…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Early Morning Semi Fire on Highway 1

School Zone Speed Reductions Coming in Treherne

Administration Shift Coming This Fall For PLPSD

Oakville Gets Huge Boost for Planned Hall and Day Care

Legion Hosts Johnny Dietrich and Sharpe Sisters Saturday

Charlene Ward Cold Case Investigation Continues

RRC Portage Campus Manager Looks Forward to New Program

Firefighting Agreement Amended Between RMs of Victoria and Argyle

Walk a Mile in My Moccasins Workshop Wraps Up

Highway 227 Being Upgaded

Portage's First Family Fun & Wellness Fair

Be Ready When Serious Weather Hits

RCMP Make Arrest in 2007 Portage Murder Case

Update on Local Seeding

Province To Proceed with Self-Regulation For Paramedics

Revitalize Portage! Grants Return

New Era for New Era Paints

City's Pavement Contract Sparks 'Buy Local' Debate

IANE Workshop Today Seeks to Open Chapter in Portage

Final Main Stage Performance of the Season At Glesby Centre

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
Panaches: Caribou and other Cervids of Canada (Exhibition)

14 May 2017 10:00 am - 05 September 2017 5:00 pm

Fort la Reine Museum, Portage la Prairie





Dragon Boat Festival: Call for Teams: Early Bird Registration

15 May 2017 12:00 am - 30 May 2017 6:00 pm

Outside Stride Place





Spring Yard Waste Collection

15 May 2017 7:00 am - 19 May 2017 5:00 pm

TBA





Parent Drop In

15 May 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Family Resource Centre, Portage la Prairie





Login