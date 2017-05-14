Bike Tips to Keep in Mind

Bicycle season's here and some people are already cycling through our streets in Portage la Prairie. Portage Community Bicycle Repair Shop (or the Greasy Chain) coordinator Ian Wassink has some tips.

"Folks are taking their bikes out of the garage and riding them for the the first after winter," says Wassink. "Do take them out. Make sure everything is there on your bike that you need including your pedals. Make sure your brakes are working properly. Just give it a little test. Ride it up and down your driveway and make sure your brakes still work."

He adds you should ensure nothing's loose or hanging that shouldn't be, and pump up your tires. The pressure capacity is indicated on the sidewall of the tire and it's usually between 40 and 65 PSI.

Since May 2013 people under the age of 18 are required by law to wear a helmet when riding a bike or riding in anything towed by a bicycle.