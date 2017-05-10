Be Ready When Serious Weather Hits

The Province announced that Emergency Preparedness Week is underway across Canada.

There's a lot that can fall into that category including severe weather.

"Weather is one of those components that is always good to talk about this time of year especially because we're moving into the summer severe weather season," says Kirk Torneby, Meteorologist with Environment Canada. "I think public safety does a good job talking about what emergency preparedness week means and they talk about knowing the risks. Knowing your area of the province and what things you may be susceptible to. That could be moving into the summer severe weather season, or even spring heat with UV rays."

Torneby says it's knowing what the risks are that could possibly happen at certain points of the year, knowing what to do, and making a plan.

"One of those plans could be making a 72-hour kit, or something as simple as knowing that in a thunderstorm lightning risks and strikes are common, it's knowing what to do to keep you and your family safe. When thunder roars, go indoors, things like that. When something happens, what can I do or where can I go to keep myself and my family safe."

He adds being prepared is key in any situation