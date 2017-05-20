Austin to Celebrate Canada 150 with Homecoming Weekend

Austin's planning for somewhat of a homecoming for the Canada 150 weekend.

"One of the things that the Austin Community Club is going to be holding in conjunction with the chamber of commerce is a whole weekend of entertainment and celebrations," says Neil Christoffersen, Municipality of North Norfolk mayor. "And one of them is going to be a street dance on the Friday night, the 30th of June."

He says council was asked to block off two blocks of the main street through Austin, 2nd Street, for the street dance. Council granted permission. A barbecue will be held with the street dance, and everyone's expected to have a great weekend in July.