Armstrong Looks to Tax Incentives to Spur Growth

Details
Category: Local News

Building a new house, starting a new business or performing major renovations in the RM of Armstrong now comes with municipal tax breaks.

Armstrong council passed a tax incentive by-law at its last meeting, granting tax refunds for up to three years on new home construction projects, new businesses, commercial developments and major renovation projects.

"The intent is to get people to move into the RM of Armstrong," said Reeve Jack Cruise. "It's something council has talked about doing for the past year or two. Now, we've finally got the by-law where we wanted it and got it passed."

Under the new by-law, eligible developments receive a 100 per cent municipal tax break in Year 1, 80 per cent in Year 2 and 60 per cent in Year 3.

