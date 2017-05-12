Administration Shift Coming This Fall For PLPSD

The Portage la Prairie School Division's shifting some of their administrators around this fall.

La Verendrye School (LVS), North Memorial School (NMS), and Ecole Crescentview School (ECVS) will all have new principals for the 2017-18 school year.

"We went through a fairly lengthy search process to replace the administrator at ECVS with Marie Gauthier-Patenaude retiring," says Todd Cuddington, PLPSD Superintendent. "So what we came to realize was it was a very big challenge, so after a long time we decided to look internally."

LVS principal Tracy Vanstone will replace the retiring Gauthier-Patenaude at ECVS. The current principal of NMS, Michelle Laidlaw, will be heading over to LVS to take over for Vanstone. And LVS' vice-principal Valerie Smith will be taking over as principal at NMS in the fall.

"Tracy Vanstone has the French immersion qualifications, she's a bi-lingual educator, and really an outstanding principal," says Cuddington. "The North End schools have a great connection, and a lot of the initiatives that are happening between the two schools are similar in some ways. So the natural progression was to move the principal from North Memorial to LVS. A lot of the different great projects they're doing both on the social side and the academic side, it just seemed like a proper fit."

Cuddington adds all the current administration will stay in their positions until the end of the school year. Everything will be in effect Sept. 5.