A.C.E. Regional Convention an Exciting Event for Students

The regional convention in Southport for students enrolled in the Accelerated Christian Education curriculum wrapped up yesterday. Students came from across the central region of Canada.

Rachelle Weaver"The students have been competing for the past day and a half for different events," says Rachelle Weaver, a sponsor who traveled from Sioux Lookout with her students. "They're going to be getting awarded for the events they won. I think they receive medals and ribbons. They're really excited about it."

Kristi Whiteford Kristi Whiteford came with her school from Olds, Alberta, and says one of her students, Masinda, gave a command performance of a piano solo. She adds many of the students from Olds entered several events and did well in most of them.

One of the local students receiving his award