8 Buildings Recognized By Portage Heritage Committee

Eight buildings in Portage la Prairie were awarded heritage certificates at Fort La Reine Friday in Portage la Prairie.

Members of the Heritage Advisory Committee to Council, along with Portage la Prairie Mayor Irvine Ferris, recognized the buildings and their owners with a short presentation.

"We presented some certificates that were a follow up to the 2012-13 Portage Special Places Project," says Derek McCutcheon, committee member. "We had eight locations added today and they included two owners that showed up as well including the owners of Hills East Drug Store, and the people at Fine-Presence that had purchased the Castle Bakery."

McCutcheon says they look for buildings that would meet the criteria needed to be classified a heritage site.

"It has to be very close to what the original appearance was, and some of the notable architectural features of that such as brickwork, location, and not being overly modified appearance wise."

He adds it's important to recognize these buildings because you can see a lot of what has helped Portage to stay current with today, as well as the commitment the owners have made to the community. Read about all of the buildings added below.