5th Annual Chance 2 Grow Plant Sale

The fifth annual Chance 2 Grow plant sale fundraiser is now underway.

The proceeds from the plant sale support the Child and Family Services of Central Manitoba Foundation's Chance 2 Grow program, Foundation Administrator Nancy Funk explains.

"The proceeds from the plant sale go right into Chance 2 Grow. Chance 2 Grow funds extra curricular activities for kids from the central region that come from an economically disadvantaged background. So they can take pretty much any kind of extracurricular activity, so piano lessons, judo, soccer, swimming lessons."

She says this year they've chosen red and white O Canada mix petunias in honour of Canada's 150th anniversary. Funk adds they have once again partnered with Vanstone Nurseries who will be supplying the plants.

You can place your order for plants by calling Nancy Funk at 204-857-8751 or by visiting the CFSCM Foundation's website to learn more.

The delivery and pick up date for the the plants is Thursday, May 18th at the Family Resource Centre.