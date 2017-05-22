42 Years Helping Youth Find Summer Work

With summer heading our way, and 42 years of support for youth employment, the Manitoba Youth Job Centre is open for business again this year in Portage la Prairie.

"At the Manitoba Youth Job Centre, we can do job referrals for youth or students between the ages of 12 to 29 looking for either full-time, part-time or casual work," says Kristen Letkeman, youth engagement leader. "We can also help employers looking to hire. We also offer a service for students if they want help writing resumés or cover letters, or if they want help preparing for job interviews."

She says they're open until August 18. and they already have some job orders in as well as a few registrations. Letkeman adds if you own a home and have some odd jobs you can't find the time for, there are students who register for just that kind of causal work.

They're located right beside the Husky gas station, at 1-1016 Saskatchewan Ave. E., or you can call Kristen at (204) 870-0363.

Website: http://www.gov.mb.ca/cyo/youth/services/manitobayouthjobcentres.html