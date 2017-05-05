37th Fire Dept. Bike Auction Tomorrow

If you're looking for a bicycle to enjoy the great summer weather Portage is known for, this is your weekend. Tomorrow is the annual bike auction put on by the Portage Fire Department.

"Tomorrow is going to be our 37th annual bike auction," says Phil Carpenter, director of public safety fire chief. "We'll have the bikes out for viewing pleasure at 9:00 a.m. The auction starts at 10:00. It'll be at the back lot of the fire hall. We have about 120 bikes, and of many different varieties."

He says they have coffee and donuts for you while you're bidding. Carpenter notes it consists of lost or stolen bicycles that were never reclaimed before January. Bikes found since then are still retained in hopes people will reclaim them. The proceeds go toward the Firefighters Burn Fund, smoke detectors that are handed out each year, specialized equipment for burn injuries, the fire safety house taken to schools, burn camps for kids with burn injuries, and adult burn symposiums.

See one you like?