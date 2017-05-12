30th Celebrate the Arts Gala Sells Out

×

The Shrine Circus Returns to Stride Place

The 30th annual Celebrate the Arts Gala put on by Portage District and Arts Centre (PDAC) took place last night at the William Glesby Centre, and was a sold-out event.

lee beaton galaLee Beaton"People are just talking, and visiting," explains Lee Beaton, PDAC marketing and events coordinator. "They're walking around and checking out the different artwork. Some of them are bidding on the silent auction pieces. This year we knew we'd have both tables open at the same time. It was kind of funny because some didn't realize they were both open. They were expecting only one to be open."

She adds a special presentation of a lifetime membership was made to Dennis Wiens. Beaton explains Wiens was completely surprised and thankful for the recognition. She adds PDAC appreciates all its volunteers.

Beaton notes much of the whole evening was changed around to put a focus on some programs they're offering as well as some entertainment from PDAC alumni. She adds the food provided by Bill's Sticky Fingers was phenomenal.

Among the special guests who attended, city councillor Ryan Espey was present along with Portage MLA Ian Wishart who both greeted the crowd.

Beaton adds it's great to see everyone come out to support the arts and extends thanks to the artists who've been getting some wonderful remarks for their artwork.

